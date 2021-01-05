During his appearance on WINCLY, Jimmy Korderas gave his thoughts on how the WWE should book Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

See, that’s a tough one. Obviously, you want to anoint the next huge babyface on SmackDown, but who is that right now. Do you want to pull that plug just yet? Is there still more life? I think there’s a lot of life left in this character. Maybe a little too soon to pull that plug at WrestleMania, but then again, who knows? Maybe you start something different there where Jey Uso has enough and costs Roman Reigns the championship at WrestleMania, and then you could take him out of the title picture for a while. And he kind of has his issue with his family, the family squabble, and then he gets back to it. There’s so many possibilities.

Credit: WINCLY.