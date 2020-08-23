Bruce Prichard On Who Pulled The Plug On A Rematch Between Hulk Hogan & Shawn Michaels

During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard revealed that contrary to popular belief, it was Vince McMahon who decided not to pursue a rematch between Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels after their Summerslam 2005 encounter. Here’s what he had to say:
Vince pulled the plug. Vince was unsure even before the match if he wanted more matches. It was Vince’s call. And Shawn did run everything by Hulk. And Shawn was very concerned about the shoot stuff with Hulk and did ask every fucking time he did it to make sure it was OK. The answer always was ‘Yes.’ And everybody did agree to it. I just think it got into feelings were hurt, he said/she said, and it turned into what it turned into. They basically worked themselves into a shoot.
You can listen below;
Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.
