Bruce Prichard discussed Shane McMahon during his Something to Wrestle With Podcast.

The WWE executive commented on McMahon’s eventual departure from WWE in late 2009.

“Well, I think that Shane was looking at doing other things behind the scenes and devoting more time to that. The character needed a rest.

“It was a culmination of a lot of different things, but most importantly, he had other duties that he really wanted to focus on as well.”