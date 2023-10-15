Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast including the legacy of the Evolution faction. Here are the highlights:

On the Evolution faction:

“The future. Present. Past. It was all right there. Yeah. You had the future, Randy Orton. You had the president, Triple H, You had the past, Ric, and you had the monster, Batista. And it was all right there in one group. So spanned everything that you needed.”

On them trying to model the group after the Four Horsemen:

“I’m sure they were. Yeah.”

On signing Batista: