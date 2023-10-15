Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast including the legacy of the Evolution faction. Here are the highlights:
On the Evolution faction:
“The future. Present. Past. It was all right there. Yeah. You had the future, Randy Orton. You had the president, Triple H, You had the past, Ric, and you had the monster, Batista. And it was all right there in one group. So spanned everything that you needed.”
On them trying to model the group after the Four Horsemen:
“I’m sure they were. Yeah.”
On signing Batista:
“Well, first of all, I guess J.R. signed everybody in the world. Afoa had called Vince and I called off and said, Hey man, I’ve got a Goldberg down here. We’re not interested in Goldberg. It’s already a Goldberg. Sent some pictures, took a look at them, said, Yeah, come on man, it’s a favor to Afoa. I think that in some ways, the way he was described as a. Goldberg there was already the jury was already out on that one. We weren’t interested in each other. Goldberg And the fact that he looked so much like. Goldberg, also was like, God damn man, not, not really crazy about that. But Dave came in, Dave had a tryout, Dave had two left feet and was not really good in the ring. Took Dave into the studio and did my, uh, my interview just where we talk and got him to talk on camera. And that is what sold me on Dave Bautista and brought it back to Vince and said, This guy, there’s something there. He’s got a personality. He’s he’s, there’s a charm to Dave. Very charming. It was that, that one thing that I think really was the tipping point to invest in him. And it’s like, okay, ‘let’s take a look and let’s send him to school and see what we’ve got.’”