AEW star Dante Martin of Top Flight suffered what may be a broken leg during The Reach for The Sky Ladder Match at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Martin and Penta El Zero M were battling on top of a ladder at one point, when Penta hit a Destroyer off the ladder bridge down below, sending them crashing through stacked tables on the floor.

Martin’s ankle/lower leg seemingly snapped, similar to what happened to Sid Vicious in WCW years ago. Martin immediately appeared to be in pain, and was tended to by officials and medics.

Fans in attendance noted that Martin was stretchered away from the ring area, and continued to look as if he was in significant pain.

Below are clips from the injury:

HOLY FUCK DANTE MARTIN'S ANKLE DON'T WATCH THIS IF INJURIES GET YOU QUEASY#SupercardOfHonor pic.twitter.com/ihUQuMQA01 — TRIALSMANIA (@TrialsBM) April 1, 2023

