Bryan Danielson says he will not be taking it easy in his comeback match tonight.

Tonight’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite will see Danielson, representing the Blackpool Combat Club, return to the ring against Daniel Garcia, representing The Jericho Appreciation Society. As seen in the video below, Lexy Nair interviewed Danielson from inside the DCU Center in Worcester, and asked him about facing someone he previously said he had respect for, and how he’s feeling going into his comeback match.

“I just want to provide a little caveat right there for my respect for Daniel Garcia,” Danielson said. “I respect how good of a wrestler Daniel Garcia is, I respect all the time and effort and attention he’s paid to his professional wrestling. I do not respect some of the choices he’s made, I do not respect a lot of the people he’s aligned himself with.

“That said, I’m very excited and here’s why – because Daniel Garcia is great, and when I come back I don’t want to just come back in some easy match. No, I want to come in and I want to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world, and that’s what I’m doing tonight. I don’t take it easy ever, and I’m certainly not taking it easy on my comeback.”

Tonight’s match will mark Danielson’s first since suffering an undisclosed injury in the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing in late May. You can click here for the current Dynamite line-up for tonight.

Danielson vs. Garcia at Fight for The Fallen will be a rematch from the February 23 Dynamite, which saw Danielson get the win by submission.

Below is the full video with Danielson and Nair:

