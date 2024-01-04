While “The American Dragon” won’t be wrestling a full-time schedule after 2024, he’ll still be around.

Bryan Danielson spoke with Tokyo Sports this week to promote his NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 match against “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and during the interview, the AEW star and Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about his plans for his career after this year.

“I’ve been wrestling every week for a long time, and I’m trying to narrow it down in terms of matches,” he said. “After this year, I’ll probably have five to ten matches a year.”

Check out the complete interview at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.