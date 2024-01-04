Some backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of the first All Elite Wrestling television taping of the New Year of 2024 this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, there has been talk behind-the-scenes of a new women’s talent debuting, perhaps as soon as tonight’s show.

For those curious, despite all the controversy he has been dealing with due to recent serious accusations, Chris Jericho is backstage at the Prudential Center for tonight’s AEW taping.

The show this evening marks the first-ever AEW taping without former executive Rafael Morffi working behind-the-scenes.

After returning at the year-end AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view over the weekend, Pat Buck is backstage at tonight’s show and will be working the taping.

Jim Ross, who is part of the AEW broadcast team, celebrates his 73th birthday.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)