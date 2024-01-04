Eddie Kingston will be defending his AEW Triple Crown Championship at AEW Collision this week.

But against whom?

We will find out tonight.

Ahead of the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2024 tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce a title eliminator bout.

The match scheduled for tonight’s show will see Trent Beretta vs. Brian Cage vs. Bryan Keith vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo, with the winner advancing to challenge “The Mad King” this coming Saturday night.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Newark, N.J.