The Continental Classic has ended and it's the first episode of Dynamite in 2024 so let's see what's in store:

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin

Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Swerve Strickland s. Daniel Garcia

Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Triple Crown Eliminator: Trent vs. Brian Cage vs. Bryan Keith vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

A promo from Samoa Joe is shown, right after the conclusion of AEW World’s End on Saturday. Joe said he’s not like the rest of the scumbags in New York, and he will take what he wants. It’s Samoa Joe’s world, and he’s allowing us to live in it.

Live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call and you know it’s all about the…

Wait. Adam Cole’s music is cut off, and a graphic is shown called “Undisputed.”

Here are Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Wardlow. Roddy tells everyone to shut up and listen to his best friend, ADAMMM! No sympathy for Adam Cole? People don’t understand right from wrong. Cole and company are not the bad guys, MJF was. If that makes Adam Cole the Devil, then buy him a first class ticket straight to hell. MJF is a narcissist, and the only person that he cares about, is himself. Cole sacrificed everything for MJF, even his ankle. Better Than You, Baby made everyone fall in love with MJF… and that was Cole’s doing.

Cole says MJF is dead, but you know who is very much alive? The Undisputed Kingdom. Their one goal is to win gold. Taven and Bennett will go after the tag team titles, Roderick Strong will go after the International Title, and Wardlow will go after the AEW World Heavyweight Championship… until Cole is healthy and at that point, he will forfeit them to Cole. Lol.

Self esteem is built on action, and The Undisputed Kingdom took action. The Devil is here to stay, baybay.

Enter Jay White!

My good friend, Adam Cole, baybay! Aka… The Devil. White is impressed and happy to see that he hadn’t lost his edge after all. White likes what Cole did, but he doesn’t like being collateral damage. Fortunately, White isn’t alone! The Gunns are here and all three men charge the ring, but the UK (Undisputed Kingdom) get the upper hand on them. The Acclaimed are here, too! Everyone bails as Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed stand together in the ring as the crowd chants “scissor”, but BCG decide to bail.

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin

Pinning combinations back and forth before a head lock takeover by Cassidy. Backflip by Dante over Cassidy, who goes pocket hands, but Martin won’t let him do it. Back slide by Martin gets two. Cradle gets two. Cassidy bails to the outside. Cassidy goes pocket hands on the outside after slamming Martin face-first into the barricade a bunch. Cassidy jogs around the ring and sends Martin into the guard rail with a shotgun dropkick. Back inside the ring and both men trade snap suplexes, before fighting over another one and Cassidy connects with Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy charges into an enziguiri and then delivers a springboard crossbody for two. Martin delivers one of Cassidy’s chops, and Cassidy responds. Cassidy charges into a pair of boots but SPIKES Martin with a Satellite DDT. Two count. Cassidy goes up top and Martin runs up and catches him but gets shrugged off. Then box jumps to the top and backflips off allowing Cassidy to come off with a diving DDT! Two count. Elbow pad comes down but Cassidy misses an Orange Punch. Dante counters into a powerbomb, but throws him off into a knee, kind of like a GTS. Martin goes up top and Cassidy away… but Martin dives 3/4 of the way across the ring anyway! Two count. Orange Punch fake, Martin commits to the fake, and then Cassidy connects! That’ll do it.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/4. Nice defense here for Cassidy, although the winner was never in doubt. I gotta be honest though, I don’t need to see Dante Martin doing a running box jump after getting spiked with a Satellite DDT.

After the match, Best Friends enter the ring and so do Darius and Andretti. All six men shake hands but Private Party’s music hits, and Marc Quen is back! Quen says the tag division has been lacking, and missing something, missing Private Party. Kassidy says they’re putting every tag team on notice including everyone in the ring, FTR, Hardys, Young Bucks, etc. New Year, New Champs, says Kassidy.

Toni Storm is here with Luther the Butler and Renee. Storm thought this was New York, but since it’s not and it’s New Jersey, she’s leaving. Mariah May should pay her dues by wrestling in New Jersey. Gin, tits, shoes, baby. Toni Storm is must-see.

Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland join Renee. Nana says Garcia is a respected competitor, but he’s going into the ring with the boss of bosses. Swerve wants to accomplish something he wasn’t able to do in 2023, and that’s get some gold. Swerve thought he would be talking to MJF, but his body couldn’t take it. Get ready, Samoa Joe.

Match #2. Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

May slaps Aminata in the face and delivers a few forearms to the chest. Chops by May now and a tieres. Shotgun dropkick by May. One count. May ties Aminata up in the ropes and delivers a running dropkick to the back. Northern Light’s suplex by May gets two. Running clothesline by May and a second charge, she runs into a big boot. Aminata paintbrushes May a bunch and delivers some clotheslines. Kick to the back by Aminata and a running elbow in the corner. Two. Three. A third charge and May counters with a Slingblade. Mayday (fireman’s carry into a Michinoku Driver) by May and this one is over.

Winner: Mariah May

Rating *1/2. Not much more than an enhancement match here and a showcase for May, which was exactly what we needed here.

After the match, Renee joins May in the ring. May says she can’t believe that she won her AEW debut, and the fact that she’s in the ring… she can’t believe. May hopes Toni Storm is watching wherever she is. May’s only regret is that this had to be done in New Jersey…

“The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo is here! Purrazzo is a native to New Jersey, and if Toni Storm doesn’t want to be here… the people don’t want her here. No matter where Storm goes… Deonna will find her, because she is All Elite! We are now in the age of The Virtuosa. May says she’s not the messenger, so tell her yourself, bitch! May slaps Purrazzo who hits her with an elbow and a superkick.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Christian, Mama Wayne, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch. Boo Mama Wayne? Pfft. Our father, The Patriarch, Christian Cage. Shut down and let Christian conduct his business. Christian says he hasn’t lost the title in over 200 days, and Schiavone tries to correct him, but Christian threatens Tony with a disciplinary spanking from Mama Wayne. Christian says he loves his son Nick, for sucking it up and battling through a match with Copeland. Christian would now like to thank the man that put the final nail in the coffin of Adam Copeland… Christian Cage. The entire crowd chants for Luchasaurus. Christian Cage is superior to Adam Copeland, and he has to look in the mirror and remember that every day, and so does Beth. Christian says the TNT Championship was thrown in the scrap heap and he made it to the most important belt in AEW… until he bestows it to Nick Wayne. Christian says The Patriarchy run AEW now… and forever.

Renee is with Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Harley Cameron. Ruby was worried about another crazy blonde in the group, but she was thankful for her help last week. Harley says she would literally do ANYTHING for Ruby, as Ruby thanks her and walks away. Saraya grabs Harley and tells her she’s making it obvious.

Match #3. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin

Everyone else is barred from ringside, as Don Callis joins the commentary table. Both guys trade arm drags and Darby backflips out of a wheelbarrow suplex! Scary. Darby jumps off the top rope with a big arm drag and sends Takeshita to the outside. Darby looks for a suicide dive through the bottom rope and Takeshita hits him with a huge jumping knee in mid-air! Brutal. Waist lock by Takeshita as hits Chaos Theory ON THE RAMP! Crossface by Takeshita back inside the ring as we go to PIP. Hammer throw by Takeshita in the corner. Takeshita tries an avalanche powerslam but Darby counters with an over the top stunner! Suicide dive by Darby on the floor! Darby tries the Code Red but Takeshita holds on, counters him, and then drills him with an overhook tombstone! Two count. Takeshita tries a running boot in the corner but Darby rolls to the floor, where Takeshita tries a Powerdrive Knee but Darby moves and Takeshita eats the guard rail! Coffin Splash off the top by Darby to the floor. Running Code Red by Darby! Two count. Deadlift release German suplex by Takeshita. Make that two. Takeshita looks for a third but Darby cradles him two. Crucifix Bomb by Darby gets two. Lariat by Takeshita and Darby is turned inside out. Helluva Kick in the corner! Darby is set up on the top now, and Takeshita follows. Avalanche German suplex by Takeshita! Darby tells Takeshita to bring it, and he does. Powerdrive Knee by Takeshita! One, two, three!

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ***3/4. Really about 12 minutes of Takeshita beating the holy heck out of Darby, and Darby fighting back with everything he had. Takeshita is the future and has “it”, and Darby is always going to be Darby, in the best of ways.

Renee catches up with the Don Callis Family. Sting is 25-0, but the Don Callis Family is making a challenge. Sting and Darby vs. Takeshita and Hobbs next week.

Eddie Kingston joins us on commentary for the Continental Crown Eliminator.

Match #4. Continental Crown Eliminator Fatal Four-Way: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Brian Cage vs. Trent vs. Bryan Keith

Big boot by Keith sends Trent to the floor. Backflip armdrag off the top by Vikingo to Keith, and a 360 tieres. Cage catches a tieres and throws Vikingo by the neck. High knee by Trent to Cage. Half Nelson suplex by Trent to Cage and a plancha to the floor. Brainbuster by Cage on the floor to Trent! Cage has Keith in a body slam and Vikingo dives, but Cage catches him and slams both men. Fall away slam to Vikingo after curling him for about 15 reps. Keith now takes the fight to Cage but a running European uppercut, enziguiru, and overhead belly-to-belly put a stop to that. Trent is in and eats a lariat from Cage. Spinning hook kick and a springboard dropkick by Vikingo to Cage. Running double knees in the corner as Vikingo goes up top, but Keith catches him with a flying headbutt. Both men now jockey for a suplex but Vikingo spills to the floor and Cage kicks Keith in the stomach. Superplex by Cage but Trent is here.. release German suplex to Cage! Sexy Chuckie Knee by Trent. Springboard 450 by Vikingo breaks up the cover. Everyone is down. F5 by Cage to Keith. Powerbomb by Cage to Trent and a Liger Bomb! Two count. Danhausen is here! Danhausen curses Cage, but Cage picks him up. Superkick by Keith and Vikingo after the curse! Moonsault by Vikingo to the floor on Cage. Running gamangeri by Keith and a Saito suplex! Charging headbutt by Keith! Two count. Keith looks for the Tiger Driver but Trent counters with the Dudebuster! One, two, three!

Winner and New Number One Contender for the Continental Crown: Trent

Rating: ***1/2. Heck of a four-way match here, everyone looked good, and that’s often hard to accomplish. Trent seems to be the usual sacrificial lamb in these types of matches, but I’m sure it will be a good one.

Renee is in the back with Matt Menard, but they’re interrupted by Hangman Page. Page is heated and he’s here to beat someone’s ass, and he doesn’t care if it’s Cole, Joe, or even Menard.

Match #5. Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

Matt Menard joins commentary. Quick roll up by Swerve for two. Garcia back with one of his own for two. Tieres by Swerve and we restart. The fight spills to the outside after Garcia slaps Swerve’s behind and we’ve got a dance-off between Garcia and Nana! Amazing. Swerve attacks from behind and both guys fight on the apron. Nana grabs Garcia’s leg, allowing Swerve to plant Garica on the apron with a Death Valley Driver! Swerve in control throughout the commercial with uppercuts in the corner. Garcia eats the last one and fires back with straights to the body and forearms to the head. Garcia corners Swerve and delivers a running knee in the corner. Another one. Stalling tear drop suplex by Garcia! Two count. Swerve cradles Garcia for two out of nowhere. Capture backbreaker by Swerve. Garcia with some overhand chops to the chest but Swerve catches him charging with his version of the Curtain Call. Two count. Swerve throws Garcia to the floor and stars jaw jacking with Menard. Garcia blindsides Swerve and locks in the Dragon Slayer on the desk, or tries to, and both guys fall off the desk on the floor. Yikes. Back in the ring and a superplex by Garcia, but Swerve hangs on and delivers a twisting suplex. Both men are down now. Swerve dives for a knee but eats a pair of knees by Garcia. Rolling Thunder Flatliner by Swerve. Housecall! One, two, no! Swerve Stomp and this one is ov–no! 2.9999! Garcia cradles Swerve from behind for a long two! Another Housecall by Swerve and the JML Driver finishes this one.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***1/2. A really good match here in the main event, but I can’t help but feel like these guys are capable of so much more together. Garcia seems to have turned that corner ever since he beat Brody and then got the pin at World’s End, and Swerve is nearly untouchable.

Swerve extends the hand after the match, and as Garcia goes to shake it, Nana low blows him! Menard has seen enough but Swerve kicks him low too. Nana says that we’re looking at the new AEW World…

Here’s Hangman! Both men throw heavy hands as security is here to pull both guys apart.

Final Thoughts: A storyline-heavy, bit of a reset, episode of Dynamite tonight. After we got the payoff to The Devil & MJF storyline, it’s clear that Joe is going to be a take on all comers kind of champion, as the Undisputed Kingdom have also staked their claim that they’re coming for gold. Hangman is a welcome addition to the main event scene as well, as he finally feels like a fresh face with a recently lit fire. Good episode of Dynamite tonight, but nothing that was “can’t miss.” 7.5/10.