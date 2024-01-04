The Undisputed Kingdom have arrived.
And with it, they are bringing change to All Elite Wrestling.
Adam Cole, with The Devil mask in-hand, came out with The Kingdom trio of Roderick Strong and ROH Tag-Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, as well as Wardlow, to kick off the first AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2024 on Wednesday night.
Cole and the group, now known as The Undisputed Kingdom, explained their actions turning on MJF, stating that Cole only did what MJF would have done once he decided he didn’t need him any longer.
He then made it clear that they worked together with Samoa Joe and that despite that fact, Wardlow’s goal is to capture the AEW World Championship, which he now holds.
The segment saw Jay White, who was attacked by The Devil and his henchmen prior to their unveiling at AEW Worlds End 2023, as well as his fellow Bullet Club Gold members and The Acclaimed, who were also attacked by the henchmen, run out to brawl with The Undisputed Kingdom.
"Switchblade" Jay White didn't forget what "The Devil" did to him.
Adam Cole reveals his true colors against his so-called best friend MJF.
The Acclaimed is here to tip the scales against the Undisputed Kingdom!
