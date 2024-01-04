“Shots! Shots! Shots!”

The day one duo in All Elite Wrestling, veteran tag-team Private Party, made their return as a tag-team on the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2024 on Wednesday night.

At the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Marq Quen returned alongside Isiah Kassidy to the Private Party theme and red velvet rope entrance for a promo segment.

The two came to the ring after Orange Cassidy’s successful title defense over Dante Martin, and put the entire tag-team scene in AEW on notice, noting even The Hardys aren’t safe from them on their mission to capture AEW Tag-Team Championship gold.