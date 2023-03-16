Bryan Danielson opens up about his mental health struggles.

The AEW superstar appeared on the “Unconsciously Coupled” podcast to discuss his battle with depression, one that many other stars in wrestling like Kurt Angle, Eddie Kingston and Bianca Belair have been public about themselves.

During his interview, Danielson reveals details about several “bad episodes” of depression, which caused him to miss some important life events like Brie Bella’s final potential wrestling match and the wedding of his father-in-law John Laurinaitis. The American Dragon heartbreakingly states that he feels intense guilt because of these incidents, and how it is a guilt that he carries even in the relationship with his children.

Brie ended up coming back and doing more wrestling, but what we thought was going to be her last match, I’d gone off the rails. Like, deep, deep off the rails. So I wasn’t there for what, in theory, could have been her last match. So deep, deep guilt for that. For her mom and Johnny’s [Laurinaitis] wedding, I wasn’t there for that because I’d had a really bad episode. There are those kind of things. Then there’s the everyday – I don’t want to say everyday guilt, but for example, guilt with the kids, more so, where it’s like I can’t, you know, I play with them, but I’m really just on the floor.

Danielson has not been seen his loss to MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish him the best.

SAMHSA National Helpline information can be found here for those who are struggling with depression or mental health battles.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)