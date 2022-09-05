AEW referee Bryce Remsburg recently joined Off The Top Rope for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on working for the company as an official, as well as their travel manager. Remsburg also explains how Tony Khan differs from other promoters in the industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Explains what separates Tony Khan from other wrestling promoters:

“The word would be passion. Nobody loves or thinks about wrestling as much and as intensely and as passionately as Tony. He can quote promos from the ’80s, he’s just a wild man, and he has boundless, limitless energy and time for it. I don’t know when he sleeps. He’s got all these other important jobs too. He’s just an anomaly. Passion would be the word.”

On his work backstage for AEW:

“I’m also the travel manager for AEW. So part of my job is to kind of have my phone in my pocket at all times. If the right person calls, if Tony calls, if Chris Jericho calls, or Sting calls, I answer the phone. So a lot of my job is having to kind of be on guard a lot of the time.”

