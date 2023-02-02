Former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell appeared on a recent episode of “The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish.“

During it, he talked about the car accident in 2020 that he was in, which led to his relapse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My knees still hurt from that car wreck I had two years ago. That’s kind of what led me into my relapse was that car wreck,” Bagwell said. “I got in a car wreck in August of 2020, which is right after the COVID. I thought I’d take this time to get better and then come out of COVID and be ready to roll. Well, it didn’t quite go so great because COVID was a horrible time to be doing anything, especially in the medical world. It was just horrible. I was in the hospital for seven weeks and I had 21 knee surgeries in that seven weeks. So every third day, they had a surgery on my knee, and out of all that, it came to where it still wasn’t doing good. I got staff and it just kept getting worse and worse. So the actual surgery they did to rebuild my knee didn’t go so good.”

This is where he noted that he was self-medicating because of depression and he was isolated:

“So, enter Mark Bagwell and enter self medicating myself because I was just so depressed, and all the stuff that comes with it. You don’t think it does, but it just does with isolation and depression. For the first time in my life, I couldn’t fix it, and that just doesn’t work for Mark Bagwell. I fix it, and I couldn’t fix it. So medicating was fixing it to me. I did so, and I knew how to do that pretty good. So I started doing it on a professional level of medication. Dallas Page stepped in and said, ‘Look, bro, you gotta kick out here. Your knees are never gonna get better until we get better. ‘They kind of did like, you know, an intervention type thing with me. I think they thought I was going to fight him on it, but I was like, ‘I’m ready’. I mean, I was tired and ready to go.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co