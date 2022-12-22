Former NXT star Bull James recently sat down with WrestleZone for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including James revisiting his days on the yellow-and-black brand, how the great Dusty Rhodes was a big fan of his, and how William Regal once referred to him as the next Tajiri. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Dusty Rhodes was a fan of his while they were together in NXT:

It’s funny because obviously being in NXT and being around Dusty Rhodes for two years until he passed away. I learned a lot from Dusty, and my promos were always solid. Dusty was a fan of mine. He fought for me, tooth and nail. And it really wasn’t until like towards the end of my time in NXT when I was doing the Bull Fit stuff with Regal where I really started to be able to show a little bit of depth and what I could do.

Recalls William Regal referring to him as a new Tajiri:

The first promo I did with Regal with the Doritos bag and the chocolate bar — Regal went to the writers and he went to bat for me. He said ‘I think I found my new Tajiri.’ In my head, I was like, ‘Oh yeah!’ and ‘Yep, yes, you did. Let’s go. Let’s do this.’

Reveals a segment he pitched that would have seen him and Regal together in a Lamaze class: