Former NXT star Bull James recently sat down with WrestleZone for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including James revisiting his days on the yellow-and-black brand, how the great Dusty Rhodes was a big fan of his, and how William Regal once referred to him as the next Tajiri. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Says Dusty Rhodes was a fan of his while they were together in NXT:
It’s funny because obviously being in NXT and being around Dusty Rhodes for two years until he passed away. I learned a lot from Dusty, and my promos were always solid. Dusty was a fan of mine. He fought for me, tooth and nail. And it really wasn’t until like towards the end of my time in NXT when I was doing the Bull Fit stuff with Regal where I really started to be able to show a little bit of depth and what I could do.
Recalls William Regal referring to him as a new Tajiri:
The first promo I did with Regal with the Doritos bag and the chocolate bar — Regal went to the writers and he went to bat for me. He said ‘I think I found my new Tajiri.’ In my head, I was like, ‘Oh yeah!’ and ‘Yep, yes, you did. Let’s go. Let’s do this.’
Reveals a segment he pitched that would have seen him and Regal together in a Lamaze class:
I wrote out a list of ideas that never got used. And I’ll share one with you because it’s one of my favorite things in the world. I wanted to film at a Lamaze studio. And so you see all these pregnant women with their husbands holding them doing the breathing exercises, and it pans over, and there’s me in Regal’s arms, and he’s trying to walk me through the breathing exercises. I thought it would be awesome. Really, that’s the one that I’m really upset that we never got to do.