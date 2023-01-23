Tonight’s WWE Raw XXX show will feature a ton of industry legends from across multiple eras, with big names like Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and more already set to appear.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed during today’s edition of Busted Open Radio that he was contacted by WWE for the show, but that conversations came to an end. He adds that if he was involved he was hoping to use his appearance as a way to help a current tag team get over.

I did get a phone call about it. I did say that if me and D-Von were going to do something that would be able to help another tag team, like maybe go out there and do the ‘Wassup’ spot and ‘Get the tables’ with another tag team, and kind of let them get the rub or the shine off of playing one of the hits. I would have been more than happy to do that, never got a callback and I’m here talking to you guys.

