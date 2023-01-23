AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter recently appeared on Hawk vs. Wolf with Tony Hawk to discuss a wide range of topics, which includes Hayter looking back on her big title win against Toni Storm at Full Gear back in November. The champ specifically notes how badly she felt for breaking Storm’s nose during a forearm exchange. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls breaking Toni Storm’s nose during their AEW Full Gear matchup:

I actually, recently, I felt so bad about it. I actually won it from the girl that I broke her orbital bone. There is a picture of us and we’re both covered in blood. I didn’t mean to. We were holding each other’s hands and forearming each other. One of them was slightly missed, I did it, and Toni, I love you Toni, she immediately [grabs her nose]. I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ You can hear each other when you’re that close.

Says Storm didn’t mind the injury, and thought it added to their match:

Speaking about Storm’s reaction to the injury, Hayter said, “She didn’t know until later. She was kind of like, ‘Oh, it’s cool, don’t worry about it.’ She had two black eyes and was like, ‘Actually, it kind of made the match better and more intense. I look bad ass now.’

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)