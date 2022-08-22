WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was the latest wrestler to be interviewed by NBC Sports Boston, where the former multi-time WWE tag champion gave his thoughts on Matt Cardona, and how he doesn’t find him to be in any way hardcore despite his successes in on the indie circuit and GCW. Check out Ray’s full thoughts on Cardona, as well as their recent exchange on Twitter, in the highlights below.

Takes shots at Cardona for calling himself hardcore:

“It’s a double-edged sword there. Yeah, Cardona got hurt, and he couldn’t perform on a pay-per-view that was named after him. Personally, I think Cardona is ducking me because he talks a lot of shit on social media about how he’s this ‘hardcore’ guy just because he wrestled in garbage bag GCW, which is one of the worst ECW rip-offs I’ve ever seen in my life, and all of a sudden he’s this hardcore guy.”

Says Cardona has never been in the ring with a true hardcore guy:

“You’ve never seen Cardona in the ring with a true hardcore guy, a true extreme guy. ‘Masters’ of the art of extreme. Who have you seen him with? Nick Gage? Oh my god, please. Please. Awful, awful.”

Lol ok Bully. You wouldn’t last a day in any promotion in 2022. https://t.co/5vD14hF4qa — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 22, 2022

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)