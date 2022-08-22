WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared on the Ring The Belle program to hype her return on this evening’s Monday Night Raw in Toronto, as well as discuss her desire to bring back her heel persona, a version that the former women’s champion says she really enjoys portraying. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she would love to bring back her heel persona:

“I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. She’s a brat though [smiles]. I’m just saying.”

How much she enjoys heel Trish:

“She’s fun. Those lines that resonate, usually they come from a true place [laughs]. I was very aware of my character and how she was. These things just came naturally to me because that’s who she was, that Trish at the time.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)