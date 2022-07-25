Bully Ray appeared on Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up podcast” to talk about his days in ECW and more.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about the differences in the way the NWA, WWE, and AEW tell stories on their programs:

“One of the reasons why I like the NWA so much is because Billy Corgan allows the talent to be talented. He allows the talent to go out there and do what they do and tell their stories the way they see fit. He sets parameters, and then you go out there and you tell the story, which is what I enjoy. Obviously, in the WWE, everything is under a microscope right now with creative. You tell the stories that they want you to tell. AEW, not as much focused on the long-term story as there is the short-term story. That’s why I like what the NWA is doing.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription