Booker T is still on the sidelines after undergoing a “medical procedure.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend was not present for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event this past Sunday in Clarksville, TN., as Wade Barrett filled in for him on color-commentary alongside regular WWE NXT play-by-play man Vic Joseph.

On this week’s post-Vengeance Day episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., Booker T was still missing in action, as he informed fans he would be for a few weeks.

In his place on Tuesday night’s show was WWE broadcast team member Byron Saxton. Saxton called the show alongside normal WWE NXT play-by-play man Vic Joseph. The duo were joined a couple of times by the 2024 Dusty Classic winners, The Wolf Dogs, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin.