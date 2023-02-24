WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is set to work tonight’s SmackDown taping in Evansville, Indiana.

Grimes is currently in Evansville to work a pre-show dark match at tonight’s SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. He is scheduled to wrestle Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

It was recently reported that Grimes’ status was up in the air as he’s done with NXT and scheduled for a main roster call-up, but just waiting on WWE creative. It’s speculated that Grimes may be called up to RAW or SmackDown right after WrestleMania 39 Week.

Grimes has not wrestled since losing to Joe Gacy on the November 8 edition of NXT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.