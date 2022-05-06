Candice LeRae is reportedly gone from WWE NXT.

It was reported earlier this year that LeRae’s contract was set to expire in the spring, but there was talk of WWE possibly extending the contract due to her time away with injuries and her first pregnancy. At one point it was expected that she would remain with the company until early 2023.

In an update, WWE moved LeRae to their official Alumni roster this morning, and Fightful Select has confirmed that her contract expired.

LeRae is now a free agent, along with her husband Johnny Gargano.

Gargano left WWE in December and has not wrestled since then. He has started to do some signings, but there’s no word yet on if he’s ready to commit to a contract and return to in-ring action. LeRae and Gargano welcomed their first child together back in February, and it was believed that Gargano would take a few months off for family time before returning to work.

LeRae began working with WWE in mid-2017. She announced her pregnancy in August of last year, but remained on TV in a non-wrestling role for some time, and last wrestled on July 6 at the NXT Great American Bash when she and Indi Hartwell dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. LeRae leaves WWE as a former one-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

It had been reported that LeRae and Gargano remained on good terms with WWE, and that the company wanted them back if possible. There’s no word yet on what happened in contract talks, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on LeRae and Gargano.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.