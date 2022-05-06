The Shining Wizards podcast recently conducted an interview with color-commentator Caprice Coleman, who spoke in-depth about his chemistry with ROH play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni, what he hopes to accomplish with the NWA, and how he feels about the current NWA world’s champion, Matt Cardona. Highlights can be found below.

On his chemistry with Ian Riccaboni at the commentary table:

Riccaboni and I, what makes us so close is that we both respect the sport so much. We both love professional wrestling, and we both feel that the only way to tell the story is letting the fans know what’s going on. It’s not about us. It’s not about getting ourselves over. It’s not about us looking great. If we can make the people out there look great and we’re consistent about it, then everybody looks good, and we have that same drive. The chemistry just works. I believe Riccaboni is one of the smartest guys, period, that I know, like in so many genres we can pick from, and he knows something about it. And we’re genuine friends. We really get along. I think it just takes place on camera and it was a natural fit. It just worked out that way. We didn’t plan it or anything, and we were just going out there and working, and we just work well together. I think it’s just one of those things where you can’t fake chemistry and you can’t fake friendship. When you have that and it works, man you just go with it.

Reveals his goals for the NWA:

I love the NWA. For them to call me in… I am one of the heavier Junior Heavyweights there, and I’m versatile and I can do whatever I’m called to do, and bro, if you’re trying to tell me that I could get a chance at the heavyweight title, are you kidding me right now? Are you kidding me? Any title in The NWA is huge. I grew up watching all that stuff. I grew up watching Ricky Morton and the Junior Title and all stuff, man. I can go back to Tim Horner. I’m a huge fan of those cruiserweights and the history behind the NWA and the titles and the people that have held it. And to be a part of that history, in a history book, and to start the way I started. It ain’t over yet. And to know “it’s not over yet” is pretty cool because the sky’s the limit. No, the sky’s where I start.

On Matt Cardona:

I’ve met him before. I’ve called matches with his better half, and I feel it is his better half. If he wants to walk this way, he’ll limp away. He’ll realize the reason why I’m here is to steal the show wherever I go. He’s the champion for now. He’s not going to be the last champion and I came to NWA to change things and when I say that, that’s what I mean. So just know that, the man with the rookie body, the veteran mind, the silver tongue and the man that’s one of a kind is on his way, and I have my eyes on everything.

