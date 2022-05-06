The National Wrestling Alliance has announced on Twitter that Tyrus will be defending the NWA Television championship against Mims at the June 11th Alwayz Ready special, which takes place at the Knoxville Convention Center in Tennessee.
This is the first matchup announced for the event. Stay tuned for more announcements from the NWA.