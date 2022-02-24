Captain Shawn Dean has a few different roles in AEW as he works on the AEW Community Outreach team, helps book talent for the Dark series, and wrestles. He made an appearance on today’s AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Here are the highlights:

Beating MJF:

“I was talking with CM Punk before it happened, and he was like, ‘I think I’m gonna cost MJF a match, but I just don’t know who it’s gonna be.’ The day of the show they’re like, ‘Yeah it’s gonna be you,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t’!”

Booking talent for Dark: