The NWA will be presenting their next Hard Times 3 pay-per-view today from the New Orleans Sigur Civic Center, Chalmette, LA as the event will air on FITE TV at 7 pm EST with the price tag of $24.99. Here is the card:

*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona.

*NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green.

*NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebellion vs. Luke & PJ Hawx.

*NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Kerry Morton.

*MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino.

*NWA National Champion Cyon vs. Dak Draper.

*NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars.

*NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate.

*EC3 vs. Thom Latimer.

*TBA vs. Odinson

*Max the Impaler vs. Natalia Markova – Voodoo Queen Casket Match.

*Mercurio & Jake Dumas & Jax Dane (with Christi Jaynes & Chris Silvio, Esq.) vs. Anthony Mayweather & JTG and The Pope.

*The Question Mark vs. The Question Mark 2 – Mask vs. Mask.

*Pre-Show: WildKat Wrestling Tag Tea Champions Bu Ku Dao & J. Spade vs. Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp.

*Pre-Show: Jordan Clearwater vs. AJ Cazana to determine the new NWA TV Championship.