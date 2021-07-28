Carmella finished her match at Sunday’s non-televised WWE Supershow live event in Louisville, Kentucky, despite suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

As seen in the video below, Carmella was going back & forth on the mat with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair when her top came undone. Carmella held it together and kept herself covered as they tangled for the finish, which saw Belair get the win.

Carmella took to Twitter on Monday and commented on the wardrobe malfunction.

“Y’all wish…… [bikini emoji],” she wrote.

Carmella has been feuding with Belair for several weeks now, and just lost two straight title matches on SmackDown. There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for the two SmackDown Superstars after last Friday’s title match at Rolling Loud, but we will keep you updated.

You can see fan video of the wardrobe malfunction below, along with Carmella’s tweet:

Y’all wish…… 👙 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2021

Carmella Wardrobe Malfunction at WWE House Show: pic.twitter.com/zou5UOsWhF — HANNIBAL (@DevonHannibal) July 27, 2021

