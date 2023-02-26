Carmella is ready to silence her haters.

The Princess of Staten Island discussed her accomplished career in WWE during a recent interview on the After The Bell podcast. Carmella, who is a former Money In The Bank winner, tag champion, and SmackDown Women’s Champion, says she has a chip on her shoulder and is willing to do whatever it takes to remind people of what she can do. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she’s made history in WWE already:

I’ve made history in the WWE, several times. I think Carmella is overlooked because people look at Carmella and think, ‘I have the looks, I can talk,’ but I think people underestimate my in-ring ability. There is something to be said for that. For me, I feel like it’s a chip on my shoulder and I feel I have to go out there and prove exactly what I can do.

On people chanting “You can’t wrestle” at her:

‘Oh, Carmella can’t wrestle.’ First of all, that was like so 2016. People thought I couldn’t wrestle in 2016. I proved them wrong time and time again. I love to be underestimated. I’d rather be underestimated, underrated, than overrated. Now, I always have something to prove. I want to prove to everybody why I belong here. That’s exactly what I’ve done. I not only have the looks, I not only can talk, I can go. If people still don’t want to talk about that and recognize and give me the credit I deserve, that’s on them, they’re an idiot and they’re clearly blind.

Elsewhere in the interview Carmella spoke about her ectopic pregnancy and dealing with the fallout. You can read about that here.

