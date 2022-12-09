Carmelo Hayes made an appearance on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE NXT North American Champion spoke about working with Shawn Michaels:

“Sometimes I always say this, like, I have to step out of my shoes and realize that it’s Shawn Michaels, like Mr. WrestleMania, HBK, like, that’s Shawn Michaels. We see him so often now it’s kind of like, you know, you see him regularly and you talk to him and he doesn’t act like Shawn Michaels. He’s just like a regular guy. He’s just humble. But every time he talks to me, he says something, even by accident, that I’m like, whoa, like that hit me. So like, I try to listen very closely when he talks to me because he might say something in passing or something that sticks with me. So I’ve just learned so much from Shawn, and coming from a guy that has done everything, everything here, has made every mistake, has done everything from WrestleManias to first time matches to everything. He really is the perfect guy to have running something like this where you got all this new talent. So, yeah, I’m just a sponge when I’m around him.”

