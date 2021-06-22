Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley recently spoke to Biz Journals about a variety of topics, including whether Ring of Honor will return to Madison Square Garden, a venue they haven’t run since the 2019 G1 Supercard show, where ROH partnered up with NJPW. Hear Ripley’s thoughts on that as well as Sinclair potentially launching a streaming service below.

On the possibility of ROH returning to Madison Square Garden:

“I think in the not-too-distant future most sporting events will be at or near capacity. We’ll have to see with Ring of Honor whether that size event makes sense, but just generally in sports we’re seeing really robust demand and return for near-full facilities.”

On Sinclair potentially launching their own streaming service:

“Sports needs to transform as so many media businesses need to. It’s not only just bringing the games over the top into direct-to-consumer — it’s providing gamification, fandom-based community and other engagement opportunities like e-commerce, ticketing, collectibles, and creating that whole ecosystem.”