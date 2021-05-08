Following his marquee victory on last night’s SmackDown WWE superstar Cesaro spoke in a Network Exclusive about how important his world title opportunity against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash is to him, and why he considers the WWE Universe a member of his family. Hear the Swiss Superman’s thoughts below.

How he considers the WWE Universe his family:

I mean this is my first ever shot at the WWE or Universal title in general. It’s a huge night. Roman talked a lot about family, he talked about love. I feel like over all the years my family has been the WWE Universe. It sounds so cheesy, but it is really true. Whenever I need a pick-me-up, whenever I needed a laugh, whenever I needed something fun I was able to go in that ring and perform and they were there for me. They booed me, they cheered me, they brought beach balls…don’t ever bring beach balls to shows again…it’s been a journey and it’s been awesome.

How he plans to bring the Universal title around the world once things begin opening back up:

I want to bring that Universal title back to my family. I want to bring it back to the WWE Universe because it looks like things are opening up in the world…things are going back on track, and I want to be the one that brings that Universal title around the world. I want to bring it to arenas that fans are going to be there. The WWE Universe. WrestleMania just gave me what I needed in front of you guys. So thank you very much. You gave me the energy to do what I did tonight. So next Sunday…WrestleMania Backlash…it’s going to be for you. Just like I said on Talking Smack. I love what I do, and loves always wins. Always.

You can check out the full interview below. (Please credit Wrestling Headlines for the transcription)