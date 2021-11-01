During his appearance on The Danger Zone, Cesaro spoke on how happy he was to see Xavier Woods become King of the Ring. Here’s what he had to say:

I have to watch that stuff live, especially for my friends, and it was just awesome. When he won in the first one round, I was like, ‘ooh, this could be it, don’t want to jinx it, don’t want to text him too much about it or anything, but I’m getting really excited.’ So, then watching him win it, it was just awesome and then the reaction of his son and everything and him. It’s priceless. That’s why we do what we do, and to get that reaction just makes it extra special, and for him to win, for him, that means so much. That’s what he always dreamt of. If you look at The New Day now, there’s two World Heavyweight Champions and the King of the Ring. Just extremely happy for him.