Chad Gable is excited about WWE’s new partnership with Endeavor.

The former multi-time tag champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Ryan Satin, where he explained why he feels like the merger will open up a lot more doors/possibilities for the company’s growth. Highlights from Gable’s conversation can be found below.

On hearing early talks about the deal:

We had heard a lot of talks about the company potentially getting sold and stuff recently and you never really know what to buy into or what to believe because there’s just so many rumors. But I will admit that this partnership is not one that even, I don’t know, it didn’t cross my mind really, the way they announced it. But to see it, it makes a lot of sense.

Thinks this will lead to some awesome possibilities for WWE:

I think it’s gonna be a really cool, dynamic group and I heard the term ‘combat sports entertainment’ thrown out… and I’ve never even thought about that before or heard that but to me it’s like, the doors that-that opens and the possibilities, I think it’s gonna be a wild ride. I’m pretty excited for it.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)