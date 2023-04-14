Xavier Woods believes he is owed another matchup with the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The New Day member last clashed with the Tribal Chief back in November of 2021, a match that ended in a no-contest after the Usos grabbed Woods and handed him the beating of a lifetime. Officials originally ruled the match a DQ win for Woods, but it would later be changed to a no-contest. Regardless, Reigns was not named the victor.

The former King of the Ring has not forgotten the result of this showdown with Reigns, and gave this answer to WhatCulture when they asked if he wanted another crack at the champ.

Yes, very much so. The fact that I won King of the Ring by beating a former Intercontinental Champion in Ricochet, while beating a former heavyweight champion in Jinder Mahal, while beating the first-ever Universal Champion in Finn Balor, and then going on to defeat each of The Usos in singles completion, and then be the only man, oh, sorry, because Seth Rollins [did], but we talk about that one and not mine. I’m the first man to break Roman Reigns’ two-year winning streak, but we just don’t talk about it. Why? Tell me why. I don’t understand why we don’t talk about this. I’ve been killing it. Next year is 20 years in the game.

Earlier this year Woods was nominated for a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Award. You can read his reaction to that here. Check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Yahoo)