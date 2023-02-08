Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, had a lot of success in WWE before being split up.
Less than a year after their split, Jordan’s career ended due to a neck injury and he transitioned into being a WWE producer.
Gable spoke about Jordan’s injury while speaking with Wrestling Inc.
“So Jason, I still consider one of my best friends,” Gable said. “I mean, we grew so close in those few years that we were a tag team. And now that he’s producing, I always say a quick ‘thank you’ every time that he’s on the producer sheet under my match or my segment because our mindsets are so similar, exactly the same. So he knows he needs to tell me very little, and I know that I need to ask very little of him because we’re basically going to say the same thing either way. We know how each other works, how we operate.”
“So it’s sad, but I’m happy to see him,” Gable added. “He’s having a lot of success. He’s happy doing the job he is, and he is really good at it. So it’s cool to see.”