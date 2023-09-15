WWE star Chad Gable appeared on this week’s edition of the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves, where the Alpha Academy member discussed his showdown with GUNTHER at the September 4th Raw and how his family was sitting front row to watch him attempt to dethrone the Ring General of the Intercontinental Championship, an attempt he fell short of. Highlights from Gable’s interview can be found below.

Says WWE had no idea his family would be there until the day of the show:

It just happened that my family was there. It wasn’t like I said, ‘let’s get you guys front row and make this a big deal.’ It was the last week before school, so I said, ‘let’s give them one last fun thing before the summer.’ I don’t request front row tickets, I just get comps. They happened to sit there and get placed there. [WWE] didn’t even know they were coming, they had no idea. When they found out about it, they said, ‘let’s take advantage of it’ and film me during the day, but none of it was privy to them earlier in the week. I wasn’t aware of where they were sitting until minutes before, my wife sent me a picture. I’ll post of my little dude up front because he’s wearing the singlet, and now he makes me get him a singlet every time I get one made.

How emotional his kids got when he lost:

You can’t really, even if you wanted to, force some kind of emotion out of a kid. That stuff is real. My oldest daughter is by far the most emotional. They all have different personalities, but she’s the one the world saw crying that night. She knows the deal. I’ve spoken to her about what daddy does and how it works. She knows, but even that doesn’t matter. When you get there, and your kid is sitting in front of you, watching her dad get beat up, it’s going to draw it out of them when she’s emotional like that. My middle daughter, she couldn’t care less. She was looking down to see how many nachos she had left. The emotion from my oldest daughter, we don’t get often anymore. When it happens, naturally and organically, it means so much more. None of it was meant to be part of anything, that’s what made it organic.

