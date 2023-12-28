A change has been made to a match at AEW Worlds End.

It was announced last night that Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara would be taking on Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher at the event. However, today AEW tweeted out that Konosuke Takeshita would be competing in the matchup and not Fletcher. No reason for the change has been revealed.

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Sting, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship Pre-Show:

HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

20-Man Battle Royal To Determine Future Challenger For The TNT Championship Pre-Show