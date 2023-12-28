David Finlay speaks on the current state of Bullet Club.

What was once the most popular wrestling group in all of wrestling has slowly fallen down the ranks, with Finlay’s ‘War Dogs’ version being the latest incarnation. The group’s leader spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps, where he reminded the show hosts that the faction’s goals have not changed a bit.

I would really like to un-muddy the waters. Like I said, my Bullet Club that I see is the Bullet Club War Dogs. That’s the only one I really care about. The rest is whatever, it is what it is. So if there’s a way where we all duke it out, and War Dogs come out on top, as they would, that’s where I’d like to see it go. But when I created the Bullet Club War Dogs, the mantra was, ‘Bring bodies, bring gold.’ So we’re gonna mess a whole lot of people up, and we’re gonna have a whole lot of championships. That’s the goal. That’s always gonna be the goal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Finlay spoke about his father Fit Finlay asking him to come to WWE and confirmed that his younger brother, Brogan, has signed with NXT. You can read about that here.

