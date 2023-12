The great Brodie Lee passed away three-years ago and pro-wrestling fans are still feeling his loss.

In honor of his anniversary, AEW President Tony Khan brought Negative 1 (Lee’s son) out to the ring after the Rampage tapings that took place after Dynamite last night in Orlando. The Promo Pete sent us the footage you can check it out below.

After Lee’s passing Negative 1 became an intricate part of the Dark Order faction.