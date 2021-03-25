Kylie Rae’s return match from retirement is still on for the upcoming Warrior Wrestling event but she will be receiving a new opponent.

We noted before that Warrior Wrestling recently announced that Rae would be wrestling her first match since retiring out of nowhere last year, while working with Impact Wrestling, at their Saturday, June 5 show to kick off their three-show Stadium Series event. Rae was announced to defend her Warrior Women’s Title against Thunder Rosa.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that the Rosa vs. Rae match is off as Rosa’s NWA obligations are preventing her from being able to work the Warrior Wrestling show. It’s possible that Rosa has a set of NWA tapings to work that week.

It was also noted that a high level replacement is being sought out to replace Rosa, but there’s no word on who that is yet.

Stay tuned for updates on Rae’s new opponent. As seen below, Rosa was still tweeting about the match as of Saturday:

A title shot vs a old foe Kylie Rae @WarriorWrstlng and in Chicago lets do this! #StadiumSeries #warriorsofwrestling pic.twitter.com/BTycSaEuL2 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 20, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.