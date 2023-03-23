NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA will now defend his title at the upcoming Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United pay-per-view.

Impact and NJPW previously announced KENTA vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki in a non-title match, but now KENTA will put his NJPW Strong Openweight Title on the line.

The title match was made after KENTA and Suzuki did battle at New Japan Cup events this past week. The show in Tokyo Suzuki, Ren Narita, Shota Umino and El Desperado to defeat KENTA, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo and David Finlay, with Suzuki getting the pin on KENTA. The next night in Shizuoka, Suzuki teamed with Narita and Desperado to face KENTA, Phantasmo and Owens. The match ended with KENTA being disqualified, then trading chair shots with Suzuki.

Impact has also announced a match for the Countdown To Multiverse pre-show, which will stream for free at 10:45pm ET on FITE. The match will see NJPW standouts Yuya Uemura and Gabriel Kidd go at it.

The Impact x NJPW “Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive” pay-per-view is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 from a sold out Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA, as a part of WrestleCon, and during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend. The pre-show will begin at 10:45pm ET on FITE, then the main card will begin at 11pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Josh Alexander (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Six-Way Scramble

Kevin Knight vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Rich Swann vs. Clark Connors vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Jeff Cobb vs. Moose

Hiroshi Tanahashi (replacing the injured Will Ospreay) vs. Mike Bailey

PCO, Fred Rosser, Sami Callihan and Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Eddie Edwards and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Countdown To Multiverse United Pre-show

Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

