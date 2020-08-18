Changes and Notes for the WWE SummerSlam Card

A few minor changes were made to the WWE SummerSlam card during tonight’s go-home RAW episode.
It was announced on tonight’s RAW that Asuka’s first title match of the night will be against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title. Asuka’s title shot against Bayley’s partner, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, will come later in the night.
Rey Mysterio returned on tonight’s show and announced that he will be in Dominik Mysterio’s corner for the Street Fight against Seth Rollins.
It was also announced that Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin will be banned from ringside during MVP’s match with WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews. Crews earned the right to ban the members of The Hurt Business from ringside by defeating Benjamin in a non-title match.
The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live next Sunday, August 23, from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current SummerSlam card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
This match will be Asuka’s first title shot of the night.
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
This match will come later in the night after Asuka vs. Bayley.
Street Fight
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Rey Mysterio will be at ringside.
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.
Hair vs. Hair Match
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
