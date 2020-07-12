WWE superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this evening to address her status with the company, as it has been reported for weeks that the Queen would possibly be taking some time off. Flair confirms that it does have to do with the breast implants she received a few years ago, then reveals a difficult tale about suffering from silicone poisoning due to the surgery.
My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs. The entire world having an opinion on the topic bothers me more than I care to let on, so we are going to discuss it.
I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so:
Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made.
Fast forward to a few months ago. Something felt off, so I went back to the doctor. Same issue again. This time, I’m going with an option that I believe will solve the issue long time, even though the recovery period is a little longer than I would like.
To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery. I’ll be back when I’m ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better.
Flair’s last appearance was a loss to Raw women’s champion Asuka on an episode of Raw. She would later be attacked by Nia Jax, which will be used as a storyline to write her off television. Check out her full statement below.
