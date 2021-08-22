Charlotte Flair made an appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about working with Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. They had a triple threat match for the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

“Let me talk about Rhea for a second. Our story has actually been going on for two years. I think because of Covid, people really forgot that we had that build when I won Royal Rumble, and then we faced each other at the PC, but without an audience. When Rhea and I faced each other at Money in the Bank, it was the first time that we were able to dance in front of an audience. Seeing Rhea being put in these high pressure situations like WrestleMania with me when she was in NXT, then with WrestleMania with Asuka when I was out because of Covid, that was just last minute. She had no idea and both times she rose to the occasion. I think that speaks volumes of how far she is going to go because that’s what it’s all about. You’re either going to sink or you’re going to swim, and that’s what she did. I’m really proud of Rhea. I look across that ring, I look at her coming into her own, and I’m like, ‘She really is going to be the future of this division.’ I really do feel that way. I’m super proud of her. With Nikki A.S.H. I look at her and go, ‘Way to take a character that you came up with and believe in, and then turn it into the RAW Women’s Champion. If you saw Nikki’s old work from NXT to now, it’s night and day. Even though you saw a little bit of that crazy Nikki because she attacked me on commentary on Monday and I wasn’t even doing anything, I don’t know, but that’s guts. That’s passion. She believed in this character. To see her evolve and run with it is exciting.”