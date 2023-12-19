Charlotte Flair is remaining in WWE.

According to Fightful Select, The Queen agreed to a contract extension that will keep her with the company for several more years. She becomes the first talent to agree to an extension since the TKO merger back in April. The report notes that it is a huge money increase over her last contract, and one of the highest-paid deals to a woman in WWE’s long history. It also includes a travel bus for Flair, which is becoming more common.

This news comes Flair sustained a significant injury that will keep her on the shelf for up to 9 months. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish her a speedy recovery.