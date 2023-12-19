MJF gives his thoughts on CM Punk.

The AEW superstar and current world champion famously feuded with Punk during 2022, with their rivalry culminating in an epic dog-collar match at AEW Revolution. MJF spoke about those series of matches and promo battles during a recent interview with SI Media.

One of the greatest feuds…I’ll just say this, the greatest feud of the modern era was me versus CM Punk, I think, and that happened on AEW television.

MJF was then asked about Punk’s AEW run not working out and him eventually returning to WWE. He says that as long as Punk is happy he’s happy.

No, I was happy for him. Listen, if he’s happy, I’m happy. I think he’s a hell of a talent, and at the end of the day, it’s a business. For some reason with wrestling, it’s looked at differently than any other sport. I see guys get traded to different teams all the time. That’s just life. So he did what he felt was best for him, and the company did what they felt was best for the company. So I just hope he’s happy. I wish him the best of luck.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)