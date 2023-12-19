Brian Myers has re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

The news was broken by Sports Illustrated, who conducted an interview with Myers earlier today. This is what he had to say regarding his decision to re-sign with the company that he’s called home since 2020.

This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career The past three-and-a-half years, it’s been a perfect fit. I get to be the best version of myself while being a TNA Wrestling star, so this decision was pretty easy for me.

He adds that he feels very appreciated by everyone in TNA and feels like he adds value to the company..

The company appreciates what I do, and that goes a long way. The positive reinforcement means a lot. I do that with my students. You’ve got to know what you did wrong, but you also know what you did right. That’s part of growing as a performer and being the best version of yourself. The office, the locker room, I feel very appreciated here.

TNA later confirmed the news on its social media channel.