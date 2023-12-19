AEW has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On December 18th, the company filed for the term “Got The Feeling” for entertainment purposes, including for live-wrestling performances and television. While not confirmed, this indicates that “Got The Feeling” might be the name of a future television special, pay-per-view event, or event program. Full details on what the filing entails can be found in the summary below.